4 cultists die in Ilorin gun battle

By Demola Akinyemi

ILORIN—Four suspected cultists were reportedly killed, Monday night, in Ilorin during a gun battle between rival members of Aye and Eiye secret cult confraternities.

The incident took place in Agbabiaka end of upper Gaa Akanbi in Ilorin, where the suspected cultists were drinking.

It was gathered that the woman, in whose restaurant the shooting took place, escaped death by the whiskers, as she was reportedly hit by stray bullets in the lower abdomen.

Further investigations revealed that the earlier killing of a member of Eiye, also in Gaa Akanbi area about a month ago, was said to have sparked off the manhunt for Aye members.

The assailants were said to have traced members of Aye to the drinking joint and immediately opened fire on one of them, who was said to have killed the rival member about a month ago.

However, unknown to the assailants, the other members of the victim were also armed and they promptly responded and killed two of them instantly.

A resident made a distress call to the Police at A Division, who came when the gun battle had ended and took the remains of the four cultists to University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.