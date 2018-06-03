3rd Radio One Children Sports Fiesta: Elegbata Junior High School emerges tops

By Jacob Ajom

THE 3rd annual Radio One Children Sports Fiesta concluded at the weekend at the Campos Mini-Stadium in Lagos was full of thrills and fanfare. The event which was conceptualised as a way of celebrating the annual Children’s Day has grown into a big time competition in the sports calendar of numerous schools in Lagos.

In this year’s girls final, Elegbata Junior High School defeated Lagos Dynamos 2- 0 after a penalty shootout. In the third place match, Revival School defeated Federal Science and Technology School, Yaba 1-0.

In the Boys category, Kings College Staff School defeated Federal Science and Technical School 2-1 via penalty shootout.

In the Academy category, First Class Academy outscored January Academy 4-3, while Hopebay and Samadek won the third place matches in both female and male categories respectively.

Speaking at the event, General Manager, Ragio One, Korede Ogunbode, said it was the stations modest contribution to the discovery of budding talents for the country. “We use this event to discover talents who, in no distant future, will become stars for the country,”he said.

On her part, initiator of the programme and former GM of the station, now Assistant Director Programmes, Radio Nigeria, Funke Treasure said it was a thing of joy for her to see her little idea grow into what it is presently. “It is a legacy I am proud of and believe it will continue to grow in bounds.”