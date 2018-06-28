37 inmates gain varsity admissions in Enugu prison

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—THE National Open University of Nigeria, NOUN, has matriculated 37 inmates of Enugu Maximum Security Prison to study different courses.

Performing the academic procession inside the prison premises, Thursday, Vice Chancellor of NOUN, Prof. Abdalla Adam charged the inmates to pursue their programmes with all sense of dedication.

Adamu told the inmates that award of NOUN degree was based on display of good character and excellence in studies.

Represented by the Director, Enugu Zonal Study Centre, Prof. Uche Onyia, the NOUN VC assured the fresh undergraduates that all the programmes offered by the university have been accredited by the National Universities Commission, NUC.

Adamu stressed that to certify the undergraduates, they must be seen by their peers and the officials of the university to have lived above board.

“You must, therefore, shun all vices that may hamper your academic progression. You must say no to cultism, examination malpractice and all other anti-social behaviours,” he charged.