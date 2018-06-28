35-yr-old man rapes neighbour’s daughter

By Esther Onyegbula & Onyedi Ofulue

Operatives of the Gender Unit, Lagos State Police Command, are currently investigating a 35-year-old labourer, Achibong Koko, for allegedly defiling a minor at Dansa in Abule Oshun area of Lagos.

Vanguard learned that the victim’s mother was in their apartment sleeping when the five-year-old strayed into their neighbour’s room, where she was reportedly raped.

According to the victim’s mother, “my daughter left my room while I was asleep, unknown to me that my little daughter was being violated.

“Fortunately, I noticed that my daughter was not walking properly. When I questioned her, she said our neighbour put his pee-pee inside her private.”

The Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Onireke Division, led a team of detectives to arrest the suspect after receiving information that a five-year-old girl had been defiled at Dansa Abule Oshun.

Suspect’s account

The suspect said he knows nothing about the allegation.

His words: “I have been living in that make shift house for about two years and have never touched the girl before.

“I don’t play with her. So I don’t know why she said I was the one that raped her. I didn’t find her in my house.

“I am from Akwa Ibom State, but I have been living in Lagos for the past 20 years. I am not married, I live alone. I just knew the victim’s family recently.”

The victim was taken to the hospital, where medical examinations were carried out and the result confirmed that the victim was violated and her hymen ruptured as a result.