320 military personnel to retire, says NAFRC Commandant

By Evelyn Usman

NO fewer than 320 military personnel will retire from the Armed Forces next week, Commandant, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, NAFRC, Oshodi, Lagos, Air Vice Marshal Austine Jekenu, announced yesterday.

It was gathered that ahead of their retirement, the affected officers have been undergoing retirement training at NAFRC, with a view to preparing them for civil life.

The retiring personnel according to Jekenu, would join the over 41,000 ex-servicemen of the Nigerian Armed Forces, that had been trained by the centre since inception.

A breakdown of the retiring personnel showed that the Nigerian Army had the largest number with 262. This was followed by the Nigerian Navy with 44 while the Nigerian Air Force had 14 retiring personnel.

He explained that the personnel were the first batch of year 2018 trainees at the centre, informing that it (Centre) had the mandate to provide the necessary quality training geared towards preparing Servicemen of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for reintegration into civil life , as well as to contribute actively to the nationalist’s economy as worthy civilians.

He said: “Apart from enhancing commitment and encouraging quality service delivery, a robust retirement plan is a powerful and useful.”