3 sentenced to death for robbery in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—Three men, Oluwatuyi Kayode, Abayomi Femi and Jegede Gbenga, have been sentenced to death by an Ado-Ekiti High Court for their complicity in a robbery case.

Another accused person, Ajimoko Kayode, was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Justice Lekan Ogunmoye arrived at the decision after listening to both the prosecution and defence before the court.

The accused were arraigned on four counts of conspiracy and armed robbery contrary to Section 6(b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap R 11, Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The Court held that their offence also contravened Section 1(2) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap R11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

They were first brought to court on February 7, 2017 when the charge was read to them and their pleas taken. They pleaded not guilty.

On 20th January, 2015 at Olokemeji, Odo Ado, Ado-Ekiti, it was established that the convicts serially robbed Kolawole Ogunlade, Babalola Modupe and Ojo Adedeji of their valuables, which included a laptop, mobile phones, jewellery among others.

At the time of the robbery, they were armed with weapons such as cutlass, big stones and broken bottles.

Their last victim, Ogunlade, engaged one of the robbers and a member of the gang mistakenly stabbed his colleague on the head.

The wounded robber was rushed to a hospital where he was arrested and handed over to the Police, which then led to the arrest of the three other members of the gang.

Exhibits tendered include statement of the accused persons, cutlasses and four mobile phones recovered from them.