3 policemen dismissed for spraying tear-gas on asthmatic man

The Lagos State Police Command has dismissed three policemen— an inspector and two sergeants— for spraying tear-gas on a man at Chinese Town, Ojota, causing him to collapse in an asthmatic fit, last Friday.

The officers are Inspector Momoh Sulaiman, Force Number 220957; Sergeant Emmanuel Monday, Force Number 429659, and Sergeant Adamu Usman, 434246.

News filtered round last Friday alleging that the victim, Mr. Ademuwagun Temitope Solomon, was shot by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, who labelled him a fraudster.

When the report got to the Command’s boss, Imohimi Edgal, he immediately ordered the arrest of the policemen, only to discover that they were a neighbourhood Police patrol team attached to Area ‘H’ Command, Ogudu, Lagos, and not from FSARS.

Preliminary investigation, according to the Command, also showed that the victim was not shot but sprayed tear-gas. They were consequently detained and tried.

Announcing their dismissal yesterday, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Chike Oti, said: “The Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform members of the public that the Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, has dismissed the three policemen, comprising of an inspector and two sergeants, who were alleged to have sprayed tear-gas on Mr. Ademuwagun Temitope Solomon, which provoked severe asthmatic crisis in him.

“They were tried in an orderly room on June 9, and were found guilty as charged. They were therefore dismissed and de-kitted accordingly.”