3 die in Bayelsa cults clash

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—A violent clash between suspected rival cult groups at the riverside town of Odi in Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, yesterday, reportedly claimed three lives.

Though the cause of the clash could not be ascertained, a security source told Vanguard that it might not be unconnected with battle of supremacy between the “Icelanders and Greenlanders” cult groups.

According to a source, “residents were woken up by series of gun shots and upon mobilising to the scene; they met the lifeless bodies of the victims. But the community could only identify one person among those killed. “

The latest clash, sources feared, was in breach of the recent truce reached among the rival cult groups during a meeting with some officials of the Bayelsa Volunteers.

It was gathered that during the peace meeting initiated without police presence and attended by known cult leaders, it was agreed that cult killings be stopped.

Though the youths and the elders in Odi community were said to have gone into a closed door meeting yesterday, sources said the killing might not be unconnected with the killings recorded during last month cult clashes in some parts of the state capital.

The killing of the three it was learned might be reprisal attack by a rival group while others claimed it might be another tactics by another group to instigate crisis in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Asinim Butswat, while confirming the development, said three persons were killed adding that the police have launched investigation into the matter.