2nd Edition of Gregory Imafidon football tournament to kick off in August

By Amaka Okpala & Opadiran Doyin

The second edition of the Gregory Imafidon foundation football competition for under 15 year old boys will hold in August.

This was revealed by the founder of Gregory Imafidon Foundation, Mr. Gregory Imafidon in a press release on Wednesday.

The statement read, “The competition is aimed at taking the youths off the street and engaging them in other meaningful activities to reduce the rate of crime. This second edition will include youth clubs from Edo state as well as clubs from the south- south States of the country.”

Mr. Imafidon further revealed that the competition will soon become a national event as he urges Nigerians to support grassroot youth football

He said “Nothing is too small or too big to give to support this tournament. I am at this point reaching out to youth sports lovers to join in the fight to reduce the rate of crime and make Edo state a better place. We are accepting sponsors, donations and gift pledges to ensure a very successful tournament. Hope, you remember our youth days and see the need to support this competition”

It can be recalled that the first edition of the tournament which took place last year was tagged “Catch them young, kick against crime” saw Paragon Football Academy emerging the winner among eight clubs that participated in the competition in Benin City Edo state.

The finals of the week long competition which took place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City saw Paragon football Academy defeating Unique Jarvis FC by three goals to nil while Fortress FC defeated Oscars Football club by two goals to one for third place.