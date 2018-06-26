26 year-old NYSC member wins $2,500 painting competition

Lagos – Julius Agbaje, a 26-year-old 2018 Batch B National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, on Wednesday won the 2018 Afriture Panting competition in Lagos.

Agbaje, who is serving with Silverbird Arts Galleria, went home with a cheque of 2,500 dollars, the star price.

The painting competition which held at Omenka Arts Gallery, Ikoyi, had Oliver Enwonwu and Abiodun Olaku, among other panel of judges.

Agbaje, who was overwhelmed with joy, said he would hold series of solo art exhibitions, help his father to build his business and invest more in his career with the money.

“I’m overwhelmed with emotions right now. I have many aspirations in line with developing my career in arts and it is a dream come true.

“This is a push in the right direction for me. I have always wanted to impact lives through my work and this has given me the opportunity to achieve my dreams.

“I was discouraged at some points but had to encourage myself again. I thank God today, my dream has come through,” he said.

Agbaje’s work “Virtual Reality”, won the competition, while Emmanuel Eweje was second and Ifeanyi Ugwoke came third among eight contestants.

Abiodun Olaku, one of the judges, said the criteria used in selecting the winner was the philosophy and design behind the painting.

“Philosophy is synonymous with the message of the artwork, while the design is how an artist expresses the philosophy through the painting,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Shogo Adaramati, the organiser of the competition, said the competition would further encourage more upcoming artists to remain focused in their chosen career.

He said he was happy with the result of the maiden competition which would henceforth hold biennially.

“I am happy with the outcome, I rejoice with the winner and hope this will encourage more artists out there to remain hard working and focused,” he said.

Mr Matthew Gansallo, Director, Young Graduate for Museums and Gallery, British Museum, London, said that works of arts should be appraised through the in-depth message it conveys to the viewers and not the physical beauty.

“For me, these works of arts are beautiful considering the in-depth message they convey,” he said.(NAN)