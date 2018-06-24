24-yr-old undergraduate wins Opera News Kia Rio

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Opera News, Africa’s most downloaded news application, gave away one out of two brand new 2018 Kia Rios to Akinpelumi Oladayo, a 24-year-old student and entrepreneur, who won the car by participating in Opera News Shake contest which took place at an event organised in Lagos during the public viewing of the match between Nigeria and Argentina last Tuesday.

Speaking to Vanguard after the presentation, the winner, Akinpelumi Oladayo, expressed excitement for a dream come true. “I was shocked. I didn’t expect it and now I’m winning myself a car. I can only say that this is a dream come true and it is unbelievable. I’m so happy right now. Opera News is informative and entertaining. I would definitely recommend it to everyone”, said Dayo.