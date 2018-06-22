2019: Youths drum support for Okowa, Igbakpa

By Simon Adewale

YOUTHS in Oghara, Ethiope West LGA, Delta State, recently held a solidarity rally in which they marched through major streets across the council area, in what they termed, “Rally in Support of the Election of Mr Ben Igbakpa, as Member Representing Ethiope Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, and the Re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, in 2019.”

Addressing newsmen, the leaders of the youths, Favour Idede, Elizabeth Okitaire and Bobi Victor said: “Indigenes of Ethiope West LGA have not been allowed space in the National Assembly since the start of the current democratic dispensation in 1999. There has been marginalisation against us since 1999 which must be remedied in 2019 with the emergence of Mr Ben Igbakpa, as the next House of Representatives member representing Ethiope Federal Constituency.”