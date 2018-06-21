Youth devt: Foundation begins monthly leadership workshop

By Arinola Kolade

A non-governmental organisation, Amaka Chiwuike-Uba Foundation, ACUF, has moved to tackle some of the challenges facing youths in Nigeria through its monthly Youth Development and Leadership Workshop Series, YouDAL.

YouDAL is designed towards training and building the capacity of youths on life planning skills and leadership.

Disclosing this to Vanguard, Executive Director, ACUF, Mr. Chiwuike Uba, enumerated some of the challenges facing the Nigerian youth to include lack of knowledge to execute strategic leadership processes, inadequate skills for entrepreneurship, and lack of ability to participate in governance and effect social change among others.

Uba explained that the YouDAL workshop series would encourage youth to take up leadership responsibilities, saying “YouDAL Workshop Series aims to promote youth leadership development, education and employment, to support healthy lifestyle and foster the participation of all the youth into all aspects of society at national, state and local government levels. The mission is to transform lives and build nations.”