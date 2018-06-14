2019: Shun Failed Leaders Okowa, Wike urge electorates

Ahead of 2019 general elections, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa and his Rivers State counterpart, Barr. Nyesom Wike has urged the electorates to shun elected officers who have failed to deliver on their electoral promises.

The two Governors spoke on Thursday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State during the commissioning of projects executed by Governor Wike’s administration by Governor Okowa.

Governor Okowa who was in Port Harcourt on the invitation of his Rivers State counterpart, emphasised that in 2019, the electorates should make their decisions based on the delivery of promises made by political office holders.

“When you see good thing and you don’t admire it, it means that either you are sick or you are wicked,” the Governor said, adding, “all eyes can see the quality of projects you (Governor Wike) are executing, people call you Mr Project, but, you are Mr Quality Project.”

He emphasised, “our democracy is ripe for our people to re-elect people based on their performance, those seeking re-election should be able to show their report cards, the people should be able to look at the promises they made before they assumed office and check if they have delivered on such promises.”

Governor Okowa who commissioned the Mgbuoshimini Model Primary School and Mgbuoshimini Modern Primary Health Centre, commended Governor Wike for executing “life changing projects.”

“It is good to give thanksgiving to God, it is better that God acknowledges that you are rendering selfless service to the people,” he added, noting, “Governor Wike is offering service, services that touch lives to his people.”

Governor Wike had in his speech, disclosed that he learnt a lot from the quality of the numerous projects executed by Governor Okowa’s administration in Delta State stating that those who have failed to deliver on their electoral promises have no business seeking for re-election.

He assured the people of Rivers State that his administration will not relent in executing projects that will make them happy and profusely thanked Governor Okowa for honouring his invitation to commission projects in his state.