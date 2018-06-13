2019: SDP chieftain warns against imposition of candidates

By Ochuko Akuopha

OBIARUKU—AHEAD of the 2019 general election, chieftain of Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Delta State, Mr. Chidi Uwabuofu, has warned leadership of all the political parties in the country against the imposition of money bags and unmarketable candidates on their parties.



Speaking with newsmen at Obiaruku, Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state, Uwabuofu, stressed the need for political parties to ensure merit and avoid what he described as “electoral robbery” in picking the candidates at all levels for the 2019 elections.

He said: “Imposition of candidates is evil and an electoral robbery that needs to be discouraged. This age-old practice is partly responsible for our political retrogression, as it allows mediocre and visionless individuals instead of sound minds to be at the helm of affairs.