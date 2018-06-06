2019: PRP stalwart urges Nigerians to reject money politics

A chieftain of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) in Katsina State, Alhaji Datti Aliyu Malumfashi on Wednesday urged Nigerians to shun money politics and elect credible candidates in 2019.

Malumfashi, who made the appeal in Katsina during the state congress of the PRP, said Nigerians must learn to turn their back on corrupt politicians using money to buy votes.

‘’You have all the opportunity of ensuring that only the right person is elected, If you are given money collect it but never vote for them because they are corrupt politicians.

“I was the PRP secretary during the second republic, I never obtained PDP, ANPP, APC membership card, I remained in PRP since that time. Never change, stay where you are and canvass for people’s support.”

The second republic legislator urged the Katsina State Government to intervene in the current scarcity of kerosene across the state.

He said that the situation has added additional hardship on the poor who rely on kerosene for domestic energy.

Also, another PRP stalwart in the state, Sen. Abdu Yandoma urged the Federal Government to intensify efforts toward addressing the insecurity challenges in the country.

He said that the issue of kidnapping and armed banditry have been on the rise and needed urgent and decisive steps to contain.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the end of the congress, Malam Hussaini Hamisu emerged as the state PRP Chairman, with Ahmad Dahiru as Vice Chairman, Sani Bature, Secretary and Malam Nasiru as Treasurer.

Others are Iliya Mairediyo, Auditor; Lawal Kasim, Legal adviser, and Sabo Turaki, Publicity Secretary.

NAN reports that the congress was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies.