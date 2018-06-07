2019 presidential aspirant promises investment in technology, entrepreneurship to boost Nigerian economy

Professor Kingsley Moghalu, the former deputy governor of Central Bank of Nigeria and Young Progressive Party presidential flagbearer, has promised to improve businesses and create jobs in the country through massive investment in technology, entrepreneurship and education reform.

Speaking during a tour of Ikeja Computer Village in Lagos with the President, Phone and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria, Iyke Nwosu, the candidate reiterated the need to reform the education sector by revamping the curriculum to improve performances in science and technology subjects, introduce entrepreneurship classes in secondary schools nationwide and provide jobs for young graduates.

“Technology is biggest driver of the global economy in the 21st century, and this sector can play an important role in reviving our economy. For example, most of the wealth in the cell phone business is generated outside our country even though some of the raw materials are taken from Nigeria. Upon becoming president in 2019, we intend to provide the opportunities for locally-based companies to manufacture and assemble mobile phones in Nigeria to boost income,” he said.

The candidate explained that with the venture capital fund worth 1 trillion naira, an extensive platform will be developed to build and support Small and Medium Scale enterprises, transform ideas and prototypes into functioning and marketable products that would impact the economy.

The former United Nations official was also received by the President of the Computer and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Ojikutu Adeniyi, and other members of the Ikeja Computer Village community.

Addressing the market men and women, Professor Moghalu called for Nigerians to kick out political dinosaurs through next year’s elections by going out to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).