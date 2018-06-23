2019 Polls: Don’t be used to settle political scores, CJN warns Judges

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, on Friday, warned Judges not to yield to antics of politicians, saying they should not allow themselves to be used to settle political scores. The CJN, who gave the admonition while swearing-in 12 new Justices of the Court of Appeal, enjoined judges handling election disputes to confine themselves within the dictates of the law and existing judicial precedents.

Justice Onnoghen equally decried growing impunity in the Executive arm of government which he accused of deliberately refusing to allow the judiciary to enjoy fiscal autonomy that was granted to it by the constitution.

He said: “It is now time for politics. Things will be done to raise the temperature of this country within and outside of the political space.

“You have to be very careful not be used as a tool for personal or inter-party struggles. Your responsibility is to look into whatever the facts are and go inside the law to resolve the matter. You should be guided by judicial precedent, particularly in election and election related matters.

“It doesn’t matter who wins or loses. Fortunately, under our law, there can only be one winner. Please let the judiciary remain the last hope of every Nigerian”.

The CJN maintained that contrary to reports in the media, he said the Bill that was recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari did not provide financial autonomy to the Judiciary is was erroneously implied.

According to the CJN, “Section 121 of the Constitution has always been there. The only amendment was to bring in the state Houses of Assembly.

“What has always been the problem is the absence of courage, political will in the Executive arm of government to implement and enforce this provision. That is all. We pray, and will keep on praying that.

“Some state governments have do the right thing, others are ready to do. Those, who are yet to, we encourage them to enforce and implement this provision.

“This is because the independence of the Judiciary, particularly its financial independence is the bedrock of democracy itself. We have gone too far to go back.

“We are under a democratic dispensation, a constitutional democracy for that matter. That is why I keep on saying that the rule of law is the solution to all of our problems.

“If we operate under the rule of law and are bound by the rule of law, then impunity, which is the bane of our democracy will disappear.

“If not for impunity, did the Executive not know that the issue of financial autonomy for the Judiciary is a constitutional provision?” the CJN queried.

Meanwhile, he urged the new appellate court justices to always be guided by the constitution, their oath of office and the code of conduct for judicial officers.

The 12 new Justices of the appellate court are Justice Patricia A. Mahmud, Justice Folashade. O. Ojo, Justice Ibrahim. A. Andenyangsto, Justice Gabriel O. Kolawole, Justice Bilkisu B. Aliyu, Justice James G. Abundaga, Justice Ebiowei Tobi, Justice Abubakar S. Umar, Justice Abubakar M. Talba, Justice Abdullahi M. Bayero, Justice Abubakar M. Lamido and Justice Mohammed B. Idris.