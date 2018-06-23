2019 polls: Don’t promise restructuring, Southern, Middle Belt leaders tell Buhari, APC

By Dapo Akinrefon

THE Southern and Middle Belt Leaders forum, yesterday, warned President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, not to tap into restructuring by issuing promissory notes on it saying Nigerians would see such as a dud cheque.

In a statement by Messrs Yinka Odumakin (South West), Senator Bassey Henshaw (South South), Prof Chogozie Ogbu (South East) and Dr Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt) entitled: ‘Nigeria In Distress: Restructuring, the only way out and its only now for APC’, the leaders restated the need for the APC led government to restructure the country before the 2019 saying “Nigeria is careering dangerously to the edge of the precipice.”

The forum lampooned the APC for refusing to restructure the country as it promised during its 2015 campaigns lamenting that the present state of the country is now in a coma.

The statement reads: “Nigeria our dear country is now in coma of a sort. It is not the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders saying so but the facts of our existence are screaming it loud. Millions of our young people roam the streets without jobs. The ruling party promised to create 3m jobs annually in 2015 but 9 million jobs have been lost instead in three years. Frustration is driving many citizens to commit suicide now and then.