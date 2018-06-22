2019: PFN cautions Nigerians against deceptive politicians

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – AHEAD of the 2019 general election, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has advised Nigerians to be wary of deceptive politicians.



Chairman of the PFN, Enugu State chapter, Bishop Dr. Godwin Madu, who made this call during the inauguration of the State officers of the Christian group, said this was not time for a game of change.

Bishop Made was re-elected alongside a 29-member exco to serve for another four years.

While asking Nigerians to ignore the assertion that politics is a dirty game, he said, “Let us not make the mistake of saying that politics is a dirty game, when your cloth is dirty you take it to the laundry house, if politics is dirty, let us become a laundry house, that is the truth and the reality.

“There was a statement made by late Michael Okpara, ‘First fool no be fool, second fool na him be proper foolish’.

“So, we have played a game of change in the past, now let us be wise, you must not hear everything from me, but let us work and make sure we reposition the nation and reposition the State.

“We are into critical security situation in the country and that is why we have to be very careful in our choices.

“Let us not sale our credibility through vegetable gifts. I maintain that the government is not the problem, the church is the problem. If we are able to stand, we are not to run to government, government will come to us.

“I plead with everybody here, in case you have not obtained your PVC, please do, that is your ticket to the voting hall, that is our power for tomorrow.”

Madu, however, said the PFN would do all within their powers to ensure the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, who he said had ended all manner of discrimination against some section of Christians.

“In Enugu State, the Governor is a good man, we have a governor that believes in everybody, that recognises everybody.

“The PFN was not carried along by the government of Enugu State in the past, but under this very administration, we have not been left behind.

“I want everyone to ensure that we vote rightly, when we see something good, we need to say keep it up. Enugu State needs to go on and the PFN is saying that Governor Ugwuanyi should go on; we will not disappoint him,” he further stated.

Meanwhile, Rev. Chinedu Nwoye, a Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ugwuanyi on religious matters, who was at the event, assured that the government would continue to treat all the residents of the State with fairness.