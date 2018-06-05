2019: Okowa’s aide warns against enmity among aspirants

By Etop Ekanem

Director-General of Team SMART for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Orishedere Sunny, has said jealousy and enmity among aspirants were undemocratic and against the spirit of internal democracy.

According to him, it was against the spirit of democracy and fair play for an aspirant to see his fellow aspirants as enemies.

Sunny, who stated this during the investiture of Mr Syvester Ovbije as one of the Patrons of Team SMART in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, said those aspiring within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are all working for the party and Governor Okowa, whose leadership and performance had brought unity not only within the party, but also across political divides.