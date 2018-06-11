2019: Okowa better positioned to deliver – Ogwah

Delta State House of Assembly Hopeful for Isoko North Constituency, Hon. Mike Ogwah has called on his supporters to take Senator Ifeanyi Okowa’s re-election bid ahead of the 2019 general election.

Ogwah declared his support in a chat with newsmen during the Delta South, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mega Rally held at Oleh Township Stadium, Isoko South Local Government Area, in honour of Delta State Governor and his Deputy, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and Barr Kingsley Otuaro, respectively.

The Delta Assembly hopeful, Ogwah described the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as a complete leader and administrator, who has, through his acumen, garnered over his long acquaintance with the rigours of leadership, changed the fortunes of the state.

According to him, the only responsibility Deltans owe their selves now, is to re-elect Okowa for a second time to allow him finish the giant strides of development which he has started.

Quizzed on what he can do differently when voted into office, Ogwah said that for someone who was born and breed in the village, he fully understood the pains of the rural settlers and can easily assuage them.

He called on those who are still in doubt as to his mandate which he described as divine to join in to better knead the development leavened loaf to its complete state of delivering real dividends of democracy to Isoko North.