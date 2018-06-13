2019: Nigerians urged to vote people with integrity

By Chidi Nkwopara

OWERRI—As Nigeria glides slowly towards 2019, the citizenry have been urged to only vote for leaders with proven transparency and integrity.

Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere, who made the prescription while addressing newsmen in Owerri, was also of the view that lack of integrity among political office holders, was largely responsible for policy summersault, and under-development across the country.

“Integrity and transparency should be the waichword for all public office holders. It is sad to note that lack of integrity among political office holders is largely responsible for the frequent policy summersaults and under-development across the country”, Madumere said.

Answering another question, the Deputy Governor attributed the non-performance of some public office holders to “lack of transparency, integrity, discipline, discontentment and mixing up state affairs with personal affairs and above all, forgetting that every administration has an expiry date, which comes with accountability”.

Stressing his views further, Prince Madumere said: “Every leader must be able to maintain a distinction between government and personal ventures. It takes integrity, disciplined and contentment to exercise restraint and not be consumed by the temptation of the office.”