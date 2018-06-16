2019: Kalu canvasses for bloc votes for Buhari in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has canvassed for massive and total bloc vote for President Muhammadu Buhari in his homestate, Katsina State.

Dr. Kalu made the call in Katsina, when he stormed the state to garner support for the president ahead of the forthcoming election and his second term bid.

Dr. Kalu, the coordinator of National Movement for the Re-election of Muhammadu Buhari, called on the natives to take Buhari more serious and give him the necessary support to come out victorious in the 2019 elections.

In his words: “If you had voted 200 million before, we expect you to bring 2.7 million in 2019,” he said.

He said the President deserves the second term going by the fact that he has performed creditably well to deserve his re-election by Nigerians not criticisms.

He lambasted the critics of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, saying no amount of intimidation, blackmailing or attacks against the president can stop his second term in office come 2019.

“When they started attacking the president from that region. I took his permission to go and explain to the people of the region, that the person attacking him is not qualify to attack him and we succeeded in doing that. All the traditional rulers in the region agreed with us that we are doing the right thing.

“He has done very well both for us who did not vote him. Go and see our Niger bridge is been done, roads and many other things are been done in our area.

“This is his home state, so we took it upon ourselves to also enlightening you people on the need to take him more serious,” Dr. Kalu said.

Similarly, Governor Aminu Bello Masari described the critics of Buhari-led government as enemies of democracy.

“There are those who pretended for a long time and they are still pretenders, especially the person you spoke about. I know so much about him having worked with him. This is somebody whom his utterances are quite different from a real person,” Masari stated.

Dr. Kalu also paid homage on the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumini Kabiru Usman and later Emir of Daura, Umar Farooq Umar at their respective palace.

It would be recalled that Dr. Kalu has been on the move round the states of the federation to canvass for support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election.

