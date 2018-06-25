2019: Ikpeazu, the man to beat – Reps aspirant

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – HOUSE of Representatives aspirant for Bende Federal Constituency, Abia State, Hon. Iheanyi Ogele has described the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu as the man to beat in the 2019 governorship election and has advised those wishing to rob shoulders with the governor to think twice because to him, “there is no vacancy at the Government House.

Ogele who is also a Special Assistant to the Governor, made this known while addressing the people of old Bende in Enugu.

“God has anointed Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu to be the governor of Abia State till 2023 and anybody nursing the ambition to run for the Governorship race should withdraw because everything has been settled in the spiritual realm.

” Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has conquered Nigeria economically but APC led Federal Government has failed to utilize opportunities available to them to create wealth for the country,” he praised the governor.

Ogele noted that Abia State for instance, has continued to grow economically because “we have a good economic managers.

” There is no state that is so blessed with business opportunities than the Abia people. And Abia can sustain the business spirit because the state has enough resources.

“It is Okezie Victor Ikpeazu’s plan to resurrect the business spirit among Abia by supporting businessmen and women in the state,” he said.

Still pouring encomiums on the governor, the aspirant said that Ikpeazu’s leadership style was motivated by the contributions he felt he could make to the society and remain significant by working for mankind.

On why he is running for Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Ogele said that the reason he is contesting is to positively impact on the lives of the people of Bende, pointing out that he is the only person who can bodily challenge Orji Uzor Kalu and any other candidate in the election and win.

“Those of them who are challenging me in PDP have no moral value to withstand Orji Uzo Kalu. They are political burden and cannot defend or to talk of wining their polling units in their various wards in Bende Local Government Area,” he said.

According to him, “I am in the race to rebuild Bende Local Government Area. So it is my aim to help change the face of Bende Local Government and its people. Leadership of a Local Government like Bende is not just for anybody. It is for people who have the capacity and vision.”