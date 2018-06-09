2019: Ibori, Delta south leaders, others endorse Okowa for second term

… As PDP, Delta South Holds Mega Rally

FORMER Governors of Delta State, Chief James Ibori and Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, former Minister of Police Affairs, Alaowei Brodrick Bozimo, former Defence Minister, Dr Roland Orisejafor, President of Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Chief Solomon Ogba, among others, have endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his Deputy, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro for second term in office.

The endorsement was made on behalf of the Urhobo, Ijaw, Itsekiri and Isoko ethnic nationalities of Delta State at a grand rally organised by the Delta South chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at Oleh, Isoko South local government area of Delta State.

Those who spoke at the rally said Governor Okowa and his Deputy will get automatic ticket from the PDP to run for the governorship election and will eventually, be re-elected as Governor and Deputy Governor of Delta State respectively in 2019.

Governor Okowa and his wife, Dame Edith, the Deputy Governor, Deacon Otuaro attended the well-attended political rally.

“Governor Okowa has performed creditable well and on behalf of my family, my ethnic nationality, my friends, I join the good people of Delta South Senatorial District to say, congratulations our Governor, there is no doubt that the people of Delta South will lead you (Governor Okowa) back to Government House in 2019,” he said, and called on all aspirants for different political offices to abide by the regulations of the party.

He continued, “we need all the votes for our Governor, it is very clear that we all will vote for Governor Okowa and Deputy Governor Otuaro in 2019.”

Former Governor Uduaghan in his speech, asserted, “all the ethnic groups in Delta South have said they want you (Governor Okowa) back in 2019, so, there will be no primary election for the governorship position, we are going to work very strongly for Governor Okowa. ”

Alaowei Bozimo who was the Chairman of the occasion had in his speech, said, “the Ijaw nation speaks always with one voice, the Ijaw people are totally committed to the divine ticket of Governor Okowa and Deputy Governor Otuaro, you don’t change a winning team but the bottom line is that we must all have our Permanent Voters Card (PVC).”

To Dr Oritsejafor, “those of us from Itsekiri, see our Governor as a builder of peace, roads, the youths, infrastructure of all kind and we will vote for him again in 2019.”

Chief Emmanuel Okumagba who spoke on behalf of the Urhobos in Delta South, reiterated, “we are here to show solidarity with the works which Chief Ibori started, Dr Uduaghan continued with it and Governor Okowa consolidated on the work, if Chief Ibori spent 8 years in office with the slot of Delta Central and Dr Uduaghan did 8 years for Delta South, we believe Governor Okowa deserves another 4 years in office, Governor Okowa should complete 8 years in office.”

While Chief Ogba on behalf of Isoko people stated that “Isoko people will deliver massively for Governor Okowa in 2019,” Chairman of the PDP in the state, Chief Kingsley Esiso commended the people of Delta Central for the massive mobilization of people for the rally.

Elated Governor Okowa in a brief speech, said, “this is more than a political rally in a state, it is a national rally, Delta South is always relable and we know there is no fear, PDP is a house built on solid rock, it cannot collapse, there is peace in Delta State and I must thank all Deltans, especially, the youths for giving peace a chance.”

He reassured all aspirants for elective positions that the PDP in the state will provide the enabling environment for free, fair, transparent and acceptable primary elections.