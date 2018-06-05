2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers: D’Tigers to open camp June 19

The national male basketball team, D’Tigers, will begin camping for their Group B qualifiers for the 2019 FIBA World Cup on June 19 in Lagos.

Afolabi Oni, the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Media Officer, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He quoted the NBBF Secretary-General, Chimezie Asiegbu, as saying the federation was intensifying efforts to ensure that the team maintained its 100 per cent winning record in the qualification series.

“With invited players already contacted and their availability confirmed for the June window being hosted by Nigeria, the official list is expected to be released next week,’’ Asiegbu was quoted as saying.

He added that the team was initially meant to camp at Buffalo in the U.S., but after considering all indices, the team would now camp in Lagos.

“We had planned to open the camp in Buffalo but good thinking has advised that we shouldn’t and that we camp in Lagos,’’ Oni quoted NBBF Vice-President Babatunde Ogunade as saying.

Ogunade explained that the federation would have wanted the team to train together for a longer period, but this would not be possible because of the players’ club engagements.

“We also considered the financial implications on the federation’s finances. So, the players will stay in camp for just 10 days.

“We have a long list of players, but most of our players are in the middle of different competitions with their clubs abroad.’’

Nigeria are currently leading Group B, and their first match will be when they file out against Uganda on June 29.

Their second game of the window will be against Rwanda on June 30, before they face Mali on July 1. (NAN)