2019: Enugu NASS caucus endorses Ugwuanyi for a second term

•As Dogara, N’Abba, VON DG, others hail governor’s leadership qualities

The Enugu State Caucus in the National Assembly, has unanimously endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for a second term in office for his effective leadership and entrenchment of peace and good governance in the state.

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, made this known at a colourful grand reception for Governor Ugwuanyi in Abuja, which was also attended by leaders across political divides, such as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara; Former Speaker, Hon. Umar Ghali N’Abba; former Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo; and the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu.

Speaking on behalf of the federal lawmakers from Enugu State, Ekweremadu explained that the endorsement was predicated on the governor’s development strides and his leadership style characterised by justice, equity, and peace.

He said: “Governor Ugwuanyi has connected with the people of Enugu State in a very peculiar way. Today, communities have their Liaison Officers, and they execute projects. Everybody is part and parcel of government.

“Since 1999, we usually had crisis, troubles, and major misunderstandings any year preceding general elections. At times, we wondered if we would survive it. It happened in 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, and it happened in 2014. But today, we are in 2018, and Enugu has been adjudged the most peaceful state.

“If you look around here, there are people from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu, and those from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). That is how we live in Enugu State. There is no discrimination, no division. We have 17 Local Government Areas in Enugu State. None of them is complaining of marginalization.

“There is also freedom in Enugu State. Governor Ugwuanyi does not take offence when people have cause to criticize him. He learns from the criticisms and he dialogues a lot. The judiciary is free and independent, working without fear or favour. That is what democracy is all about.

“Therefore, I have the mandate of the members of the Enugu State caucus at the National Assembly, and I also believe all our people who live in Abuja, to say that on account of the peace you have brought and all the work you have done for the last three years, we have no hesitation whatsoever in endorsing you for one more term in 2019”.

Other speakers, including Rt. Hon. Dogara, Hon. N’Abba, Dr. Nwodo, and Mr. Okechukwu, eulogized Gov. Ugwuanyi for his visible achievements as well as non-discriminatory, humble disposition and peaceful approach to governance in Enugu State.

Responding, Governor Ugwuanyi, who appreciated members of the Enugu caucus of the National Assembly for their show of love and support, noted that the prevailing peace between the federal lawmakers and his administration had resulted in numerous constituency projects and Federal Government interventions in the State.

He assured that the years of divisions now belonged to the past.

“We have become one people united by the determination to develop our State and we will continue to remain one family. With your support and prayers, I will continue to lead an Enugu State where peace, justice, and equitable development remain the watchword. We will continue to work together to build that same united, prosperous, and great Enugu State envisioned by our fathers”, he added.