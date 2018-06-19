2019: Endorse Okowa as consensus candidate, Onoriode tells APC, LP, others

…says Okowa’s near miracle performance unparalleled

Ahead of the 2019 general election, the Delta State Organizing Secretary, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Chief Sunday Onoriode, Sunday, slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying ” elections are won with structures, not on the pages of the newspapers.”

He also said that the state Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, has no opposition in the state because he has not only performed beyond expectations but also laid the foundation of accelerated development.

Onoriode, who stated this in Oria-Abraka while fielding questions from journalists after receiving over 1000 decampees from the APC and LP in Ward 3, Abraka, noted that the success the party has recorded in the state over the years was because it has a solid party structures across the 25 local government.

” We have worked very hard as a party to have our structures firmly rooted across the 25 local government areas and we have also ensured sustainability by maintaining the existing structures. We have our structures in all the units, wards and local government and we have not rested on our oars.

” I can assure that we are fully prepared for election and, to crown it all, we have a selling point and that selling point is our amiable SMART governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa. You will agree with me that the governor has performed miracle as far as the running of the state is concerned.

” Governor Okowa has touched every sector of the state’s economy. He has touched the education sector, health sector, youth empowerment (YAGEP and STEP), virtually every sector and above all road construction.”

The PDP scribe argued that Okowa has declared war on bad roads in Delta State, pointing out that the governor’s exceptional performance in office has increased the party’s chances not only in winning the governorship position, but also the 29 state House of Assembly seats, the 10 House of Representatives seats and the three senatorial seats.

While calling on the All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP) and other political parties to endorse Governor Okowa as its consensus candidate for the 2019 governorship election, Onoriode averred that Okowa’s near-miracle performance is unparalleled.