2019 election won’t be realistic without youth participation — INEC

By Gabriel Olawale

Lagos—Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday urged Nigeria youths to live up to expectation of ensuring credible election in 2019.

Yakubu, who spoke during INEC Campus Outreach at University of Lagos, said the Nigerian youths had a major role to play in determining the outcome of 2019 general election as they constituted the bulk of electoral officials and voters.

According to him: “We have about 120,000 polling units nationwide, each polling unit is manned by minimum of four ad-hoc staff and majority of which are youths serving their father land. From the 27th of April last year to the 14th of June this year, we registered 9.7 million new voter’s majority of which are young people. These youths also constitute the bulk of voters during election. So Nigeria youths need to take it upon themselves to register, vote and make necessary changes that they all desire.

“A credible voter’s register is a prelude to free and fair elections. Voter registration helps to facilitate the credibility of the electoral process by preventing multiple voting as each person is only allowed to register once. For those that have registered before, but changed residence, you don’t need to go through the process again, all you need to do is to apply for transfer of your registration from your previous location to your current location and at the registration centre close to you.”