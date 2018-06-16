2019 Election: APC women leader assures more women representation in governance

Lagos – The Woman Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State, Mrs Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, on Saturday assured women of better representation in the state government in 2019.



Okoya-Thomas gave this assurance in Lagos in a statement to mark the 2018 Eld-el-Fitri celebration signed by her Media Officer, Mr Oladipupo Awojobi.

According to the former federal lawmaker, women should participate in electoral processes, first by collecting their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), to enable them vote in the 2019 elections.

“I want to thank the people of Lagos state, especially women for their continuous support for the progressives in the state since 1999.

“I want to admonish everybody not to relent in their efforts at working for the development of the state.

“I will ensure that the women are well represented in the scheme of things in the state as the new Woman Leader of the party.

“I want all the people of Lagos, especially the women, to know that I am always with them and I will ensure that they continue to get the best from our government,” she said.

Okoya-Thomas also noted that Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode was working hard to ensure that the state had the best infrastructure development in the federation.

“I can assure you that the best is yet to come from him (Ambode).

“The current government has the interest of women as its priority.

“May I use the opportunity of the Eld-el-Fitri celebration to let you know that the APC as a party believes in ensuring the people benefit from the dividends of democracy,” She said.

She urged Muslims in the state and Nigeria, to continue to display tolerance, resilience, hard work, love and endurance as they did throughout the Ramadan period.

The Woman Leader, who noted that the great Prophet Muhammad (SAW) believed in peace and unity in his lifetime, added that time had come for all Nigerians to come together as one.

According to her, Lagos state is on the path of greatness and the people will never regret giving Ambode another chance, so the state can attain her dream of a full smart city.

“Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode can never disappoint. He has proven to be a man of his word, he has fulfilled virtually all his campaign promises with potentials to do more.

“He is a man of his words, a principled fellow, whose ideas go beyond what is available in the country and we can all see that he is a man with `midas touch’,” she said. (NAN)