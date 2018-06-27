2019: Ebonyi govt raises the alarm over APC’s threat to attack school principals

By Peter Okutu

ABAKALIKI—EBONYI State government yesterday raised the alarm over an alleged plot by a faction of Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC to attack secondary school principals following what the group termed as plots by the state government to use principals to sensitize electorate on Voter Registration exercise.

There was allegation that a factional publicity secretary of the party, Nwoba Chika Nwoba threatened that the party shall adopt all means to deal with the principals should they take any step to increase the number of registered voters in the state.

Nwoba had written that the party is warning both primary and secondary school teachers for the last time not to invite trouble upon themselves by way of accepting to do the bidding of the governor which he said was to sensitize the general public to obtain their Permanent Voters’ Cards, PVCs ahead of the coming election.

The APC Publicity Secretary was quoted as saying: “the principals and school head-teachers are warned not to invite trouble upon themselves by way of accepting to do the bidding of the governor of Ebonyi State as any head teacher found indulging in this will face the wrath of APC.”

However, reacting to the threat from APC, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Emmanuel Uzor said: “We are calling on the Inspector General of Police to order full investigation into the threats to harm our civil servants and provide constant security of our school teachers and principals and protect them from external aggression from the APC because if any other explosive is located anywhere around our schools, we will be forced to protect ourselves from these hawks.”