2019: Delta APC governorship aspirant kicks against zoning

By Simon Adewale

CHIEF Osiobe Okotie, a governorship aspirant in Delta State, under the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC, has urged the state chapter of the party to jettison zoning, saying “zoning will not work for APC in the 2019 governorship election in the state.”

Osiobe who noted that zoning was not an idea of the APC in Delta state described it as “ a selfish and personal interest and irrelevant to Delta state chapter of APC and not good for the state.”

He noted that “no zoning arrangement was documented, neither is it a constitutional arrangement and as such, no one or group of persons has the right to zone the governorship ticket of APC to any section of the state,” adding that “it would be unfair to the Urhobo nation.

“Yes, James Ibori and Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan did two terms each, but it is not mandatory that Delta North must complete two terms through APC.

“Zoning should be discarded for all aspirants to have a level playing ground.”