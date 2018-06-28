2019: Be civil, cautious in your approach, Okowa tells politicians

By Emma Amaize, Festus Ahon, Akpokona Omafuaire & Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, advised politicians across all political parties to be civil and cautious in the use of language in their approach as they move towards the 2019 general election.

Speaking at his quarterly press briefing in Asaba, Okowa said: “As long as the language is decent, l believe that what we need to do is to address the issues and when you address issues and you talk to the people, the people will be able to make their choices. Whoever you are, try to be civil in your approach in the polity.”

Expressing dissatisfaction with the work of the contractor handling the Sector A of the ongoing Ughelli /Asaba road dualization project, he said: “I felt embarrassed that he (contractor) took a long stretch of the road and laid latarite when he knew that we are already in the rainy season.

“Obviously, a mistake has been made by the contractor and he is trying to come up with palliative measures, so we are actually sorry to Deltans over what is happening on that road.“