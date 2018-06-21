2019: Christians, Muslims to collaborate against violence

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—AHEAD of the 2019 general elections in the country, the Southern Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, yesterday said Christians and Muslims would take a stand against the use of youths to carry out violence during elections.

The association headed by Oluchukwu Nnabugwu, disclosed this to Vanguard in Owerri, ahead of its planned conference in Imo state, with the theme: “Youths Engagement in Fostering Peace and Security in Nigerian society.”

Nnabugwu said: “The Southern Youth Wing of Christain Association of Nigeria has concluded plans to organize it’s maiden edition of Peace and Security Summit, which will take place next week Friday. The summit is aimed at tackling the current security challenges ravaging the country as well as fostering national unity.

“At the conference, we will generate and galvanize practicable thoughts, ideas and plans and at the end of it, we will have a work plan aimed at fostering increased engagement of youths as peace agents more importantly, towards the 2019 general elections.”

He went further to say: “It is pertinent to state that His Eminence, Alhaji Saad Albubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and some notable Muslim scholars will make key contributions in the conference alongside His Eminence, Dr. Cardinal John Onaiyekan, the national president of Christain Association of Nigeria; Rev. Samuel AyoKunle and other Christain faithful. We are also exepecting the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.”