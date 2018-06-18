Breaking News
2019: Battle for soul of Imo APC intensifies

On 2:32 amIn News, Politics by adekunleComments

By Chinonso Alozie
OWERRI—GOVERNOR Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and his Deputy, Eze Madumere appeared to have started the final battle ahead of the planned All Progressives Congress, APC, convention

This is coming at a time, the spokesperson to Imo APC stakeholders, known as “Allied Forces,” Mr Theodore Ekechi said he was worried that the burglars who entered  his residence carted away  the files  he kept during his time as commissioner to Okorocha and Director, Planning and Strategy, Muhammadu Buhari’s Campaign Organisation.

Madumere, Osinbajo and Okorocha

Vanguard yesterday gathered that on the same day  Okorocha’s faction of APC executive led by Chris Oguoma   was holding its  primaries for the forthcoming local government election, the Hillary Eke leadership inaugurated by the National Chairman of APC, John Odigie-Oyegun also met with the Imo State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, in Mbaitoli Local Government Area.

A source told Vanguard that the party officers decided to visit Madumere to discuss the way forward.

Some of the troubling issues which   formed the agenda of the meeting  included the forthcoming APC  convention, the proposed local government election in Imo and how to open an office as the Imo APC State Secretariat and other areas had become issues of threat to their lives.

On the alleged assassination attempt on the the life of Ekechi, he said:”I was alerted  on Thursday  that my private residence in Owerri was burgled  by unknown persons. I went to the police station but was unable to find the Commissioner of Police. I went to the monitoring unit.

“They gave me three of their officers. It was the first time for me to see what   happened. On getting here, we discovered that the security door was open. And on closer inspection, we discovered that through one of the windows, they gained entry by destroying the burglary proof.

“I am worried that it happened when the ward, local  government  and state executives were inaugurated. Maybe, they calculated that I might  have chosen to pass the night here but I went to my country home.

“I’m particularly worried  that there was concentration on documents and correspondences especially the ones that have  to do with my services either as a commissioner or as a director of planning and monitoring of the presidential campaign of Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.”

 


