2019: Battle for soul of Imo APC intensifies

By Chinonso Alozie

OWERRI—GOVERNOR Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and his Deputy, Eze Madumere appeared to have started the final battle ahead of the planned All Progressives Congress, APC, convention

This is coming at a time, the spokesperson to Imo APC stakeholders, known as “Allied Forces,” Mr Theodore Ekechi said he was worried that the burglars who entered his residence carted away the files he kept during his time as commissioner to Okorocha and Director, Planning and Strategy, Muhammadu Buhari’s Campaign Organisation.

Vanguard yesterday gathered that on the same day Okorocha’s faction of APC executive led by Chris Oguoma was holding its primaries for the forthcoming local government election, the Hillary Eke leadership inaugurated by the National Chairman of APC, John Odigie-Oyegun also met with the Imo State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, in Mbaitoli Local Government Area.

A source told Vanguard that the party officers decided to visit Madumere to discuss the way forward.

Some of the troubling issues which formed the agenda of the meeting included the forthcoming APC convention, the proposed local government election in Imo and how to open an office as the Imo APC State Secretariat and other areas had become issues of threat to their lives.

On the alleged assassination attempt on the the life of Ekechi, he said:”I was alerted on Thursday that my private residence in Owerri was burgled by unknown persons. I went to the police station but was unable to find the Commissioner of Police. I went to the monitoring unit.

“They gave me three of their officers. It was the first time for me to see what happened. On getting here, we discovered that the security door was open. And on closer inspection, we discovered that through one of the windows, they gained entry by destroying the burglary proof.

“I am worried that it happened when the ward, local government and state executives were inaugurated. Maybe, they calculated that I might have chosen to pass the night here but I went to my country home.

“I’m particularly worried that there was concentration on documents and correspondences especially the ones that have to do with my services either as a commissioner or as a director of planning and monitoring of the presidential campaign of Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.”