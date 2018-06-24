2019: Atiku emerging as PDP presidential candidate has come to stay- Onuesoke

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Okpako Onuesoke has affirmed that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar emerging as PDP presidential candidacy has come stay.

Onuesoke who made the confirmation in Yenogoa, Bayelsa state, while addressing journalists during the visit of Atiku Abubakar to the state, appealed to people of Delta State to come out en mass to welcome the Waziri of Adamawa to Delta State on Tuesday.

He advised them to put their political differences aside and join forces to welcome Atiku to Delta State, because all they wanted is a Presidential candidate with the capacity to take Nigerians out of the mucky waters, which he possessed.

He tipped the ex-Vice President as the PDP’s best candidate to challenge President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2019 general elections because he already has platforms across Nigeria, adding that his promise of restructuring Nigeria is of utmost important to the people of Delta State and Nigeria in general.

Onuesoke who reiterated that Atiku Abubakar remains the best bet of the opposition PDP for winning the 2019 presidential election said, “It will be the best bet for PDP if Atiku wins the presidential ticket of the party because there is no better political tactician or strategist in the PDP than Atiku.”

He added that Atiku Abubakar had the capacity to create wealth, saying the former Vice President possessed the requisite qualities needed to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari as well as restore Nigeria to its past glory.

According to him, “The man Atiku is a partisan politician who has demonstrated maturity and patience in keeping the country united. He respects the rule of law which will in turn bring about fairness and justice to all citizens.

“He believes in God’s willingness upon his life, that is why he has always accepted any outcome of elections he participated with good faith since the time of late Yar’adua and MKO Abiola. He is the highest employer of labour and has the technical know-how to move the economy of Nigeria forward.

“Despite all efforts to tarnish his good image, Atiku remain unindicted as all the allegations against him have been proven to be baseless. As a founding member of our great party, PDP, he deserves to lead us and the entire nation to the promise land. A leader with such characteristics is what Nigeria needs at this moment. It takes people like Atiku to fix the problems we are faced with under this current administration.”