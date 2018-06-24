2019: Aspirant urges Oshiomhole to reconcile aggrieved stakeholders

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Representatives aspirant, Aderemi Banjo has urged the newly elected National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole to reconcile aggrieved stakeholders in Nigeria and Lagos State in particular towards effective participation for victory in 2019 general elections and beyond.

However, Banjo, who made the remarks in Lagos at the weekend, decried the leadership style of current member of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, representing Surulere Constituency 01, saying he had failed to deliver democracy dividends to the people and should be replaced in 2019.

Banjo, a man of wisdom, dedication, integrity and a respected party man, extolled the leadership qualities of comrade Oshiomhole to deliver the task ahead of him.

The aspirant whose political antecedents date back to the days of National Republican Party, NRC, noted that the former Edo State Governor had played major roles in the development of the country and should deploy his wealth of experience to reconcile aggrieved groups in the interest of the party.

Banjo, lamented that in 15 years, Gbajabiamila had never touched the lives of the people of the constituency through meaningful and effective legislation and failed to deliver democracy dividends to the people.

He accused the majority leader in the House of Representatives of mortgaging Surulere Constituency 01.

“The grim picture is, however, reversible. APC stands for change. Enough is enough. Surulere constituency 0I deserves better representation and by the grace of God, the electorate will change Gbajabiamila in 2019,” he said.

He explained that his decision to run for Surulere Constituency 01 seat was borne out of his conviction that he has a lot to contribute to the progress and welfare of the people.

The former national chairman of Mega Progressive Party urged the good people of Surulere Constituency 01 to reject the 5th term agenda of Gbajabiamila.

“I have a better grasp of the issues at hand. I am very familiar with the peculiar problems facing the constituency. I covered a lot of grounds during my campaigns. That exercise gave me a deep insight into the problems facing the people in this constituency –their problems, their needs and since then, my mind has always been agitated as to how to find solutions to these problems. I am only seeking an opportunity to serve. I am a catalyst to move the constituency forward. Femi Gbajabiamila is insulting Surulere people with his 5th term agenda” he said.

Unfolding part of his packages for the constituency, Banjo promised to focus on legislation, human capital, infrastructure and physical development.

Banjo highlighted the achievements of Senator Oluremi Tinubu, especially her contributions to the development of Lagos Central Senatorial District.

“Constituency fractionalization, Tuke-Tuke and Okada that the Lagos State government is trying to outlaw seem to be the only legacies which Gbajabiamila is capable of bequeathing to the wonderful people of Surulere. The leaders and members of the ruling party are working tirelessly to stop Gbajabiamila in 2019. No rigging can stop this” he said.

He reminded the people in his constituency that their political power lies in the voters’ card.