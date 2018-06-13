2019: APGA says, no room for anointing candidates

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA—A chieftain of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Felix Madubuagwuibeya Obunadike has restated an earlier policy of the party that there is no room to anoint candidates for the 2019 general elections.

Obunadike who is also the chairman of APGA in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state, made this disclosure while reacting to speculations in some quarters that the APGA leadership may have anointed a candidate for Idemili South for the House of Assembly.

He described the allegation as false, untrue and baseless, adding,”the truth remains that there is no anointed candidate or sacred cow for the party in the area.

“We treat everybody as equal. I stand by my word and anybody who wants to be anointed should look for some other place like in APC where Rochas Okorocha has anointed his son- in- law, Uche Nwosu to succeed him.

“There is a level- playing ground for all aspirants in APGA and anyone of them who emerges the winner during the primaries is the person we will support enmasse,” he stated.

To buttress his point, he urged an aspirant to the Anambra state house of Assembly, who wants to represent Idemili South constituency, Hon Deacon Okolo Ikechukwu Okadigbo, who came to inform the party members of his intention, not to be disillusioned by the rumour.

Earlier, while addressing the APGA faithful, the aspirant lamented that most lawmakers both in the National and State Houses of Assembly, always abandoned those who gave them the mandate to represent them adding that, “if I get there I will give you proper representation, I will provide dividends of democracy to my people, I will not abandon them like most lawmakers currently serving in both state and at the national levels are doing”.

He reiterated that he has served the party in so many capacities and achieved a lot for the people and as such should be allowed to represent them.

According to him, “I was a former PA to Hon Charles Odedo, a House of Representatives member for Idemili Federal constituency, I was a former councillor Nnobi Ward 2, former candidate House of Representatives for Idemili Federal constituency and former Idemili Government Youth Leader”

He regretted that the lawmakers were not able to perform up to expectations of the people despite huge sum of money they collect as constituency fund, hinting that on commencement of this journey to contest, he paid the party’s house rent for two years and provided some plastic chairs in the local Government party office.

According to him, “people are still suffering in APGA despite the fact that it is the ruling party in the state and attributed it to selfishness on the part of the representatives of the people”.

He commended Governor Willie Obiano for his infrastructural development of the state adding that he has touched the souls of the people through improvement on security, agriculture, roads, education, among others.

He expressed dissatisfaction that posts were given to those who did not work for the party adding that he has not been elected to serve his people and has been able to perform wonders pointing out that ifelected the performance would be doubled.

The aspirant who condemned hate speeches, urged that he should be voted for to continue his philanthropy hinting that he provided transformer to his area which is there for all to see.

A chieftain of the party, Dr Mike Omenugha, had warned that there would not be any anointed candidate as such was capable of dragging the image of the party to the mud, insisting that there should be a level playing ground for all aspirants.