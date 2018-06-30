2019: APC presidential aspirant, Akpodiete, demands scrapping of nomination fee

By Ephraim Oseji

Presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC } has written to the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, urging him to use his office to reduce the presidential nomination fee to N18,000 or scrap it.

Christmas Akpodiete, who personally delivered the letter at the APC headquarters, Abuja, alongside his supporters, congratulated Oshiomole for emerging as the APC National Chairman, just as he submitted that the right to vote and be voted for is a constitutional right which will be breached if the APC refused to jettison nomination fee.

According to him, his demand on nomination fee was in line with a court decision which the late Gani Fawehinmi and Femi Falana were part of.

The letter was signed by the Director of Legal and Communications, F.B. Ehikioya, for the Christmas Akpodiete Campaign Organization.

The lawyer confirmed that after July 10, if the party refused to respond, the aspirant may head to court to enforce his fundamental human right.