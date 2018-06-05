2019: APC, Buhari’ll win without Okorocha — VON DG

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — Amid reported threats by Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State to dump All Progressives Congress, APC, as a result of crisis generated by the conduct of congresses in the state, Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, VON, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has said the APC has already repositioned itself to win more votes in the 2019 general elections even without Okorocha in the party.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja before the inauguration of state chairmen of the APC, Okechukwu said the actions and inactions of Gov. Okorocha had caused the party more setback in the last four years.

He said: “At least, there are more than 60 political parties now; Okorocha is free to join any of his choice. Though, we are not forcing him to leave, what we are saying is that we have taken the leadership out of his hands because he was playing God. He was personalizing power. So, the majority of the leadership and membership of the APC in the South-East said thank you. So far, so good. Enough is enough.

“So, what I am just saying is that he was at liberty to leave APC but let nobody anywhere think that the APC will lose because we have retrieved the party from him. So APC is the winner as a political party. Mr. President is going to get more votes; we are going to win more parliamentary seats, more governorship seats without him.

“But luckily, over 90 per cent of the leadership and membership of the APC in the South-East said enough is enough to our former leader, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.”