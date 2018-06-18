2019: Anyaso declares interest for House of Rep, meets state party exco

As countdown to 2019 general elections begin to garner serious momentum, leading youth politician and popular Abia state born businessman, Chima Desmond Anyaso, has thrown his hat in the ring, seeking to represent Bende Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives in Abuja.

Leading his political supporters and family members, Chima Anyaso made a courtesy call on the State headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party in Umuahia, yesterday where he met with the State Chairman and his executive and informed them of his desire to run under the PDP in the next general election, to represent Bende Federal Constituency in Abia-North at the National Assembly.

In what was an atmosphere filled with celebration, as all leading members of the state chapter were present to receive him, the aspirant took time to acquaint them with his journey so far; highlighting his entrepreneurship drive, promotion of youth inclusiveness in governance and charity projects across the state. He concluded by assuring the Party that, if given the opportunity to represent the good people of Bende Federal Constituency, he would offer quality representation that would make the Party proud and deliver the gains of democracy to his constituents.

In his response, the Abia State Chairman of the PDP, Sir Johnson Onuigbo, thanked Chima Anyaso and his team for their visit. He assured them of a level playing field during the forthcoming party primary elections in the state. He further re-emphasized that primary elections to be conducted by the Party under his chairmanship would not only be free, fair, verifiable but also credible.

On the entourage were notable politicians in Abia State including Chief Jerry Kalu, a former Director-General of Broadcasting Corporation of Abia State, Pastor Chuzy Iboko, Eze Igbo in Ikeja in Lagos, Eze Okpotemba, the aspirant’s amiable sisters, his mother, Lady Ahuoma Anyaso and Wife, who is daughter of astute politician, Senator Francis Arthur Nzeribe.