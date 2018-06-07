2019: 64 per cent Nigerians prefer middle-age Presidential candidates – NOIPolls

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – A survey conducted by the NOIpolls has revealed that 64 per cent of Nigerians prefer a middle-age Presidential candidates in the 2019 general elections.



The survey according to the Chief Executive Officer of NOIPolls Dr. Nell Ihua, was carried in partnership with Business Day media in 2017 to ascertain how Nigerians are likely to vote in the 2019 elections.

“The results revealed that almost half of those interviewed (48 percent) expressed their preference for middle-aged presidential candidates as 64 percent of Nigerians disclosed that they would prefer to vote for a presidential candidate between the ages of 40 and 50 years in the 2019 Presidential election.

Dr. Ihua while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Bill into law said the new is a positive move in strengthening the country’s nascent democracy.

According to the survey, “respondents aged between 18 to 35 years had the larger share of Nigerians (49 percent) who would prefer a middle-aged presidential candidate, while respondents aged between 18 – 35 years accounted for the largest proportion (37 percent) who wanted young people to run. Those aged 60 years and above (24 percent) preferred an elderly presidential candidate.

Dr. Ihua further noted that the passing of the “Not Too Young To Run Bill into law is in line with the demands of the people as our results have clearly revealed that most Nigerians prefer young (35 percent) to middle-aged (48 percent) presidential candidates in the 2019 presidential elections.”