2018 World Cup: Super Eagles to spring surprises-Pillar of Sports

Donatus Agu-Ejidike, the Nigerian Pillar of Sports, on Friday, urged the nation’s Super Eagles to be focused and determined in their opening match against the Croatia’s Vatreni, the blazer.

The Super Eagles, in Group D will be slugging it out with their Croatians counterpart on June 16 at the Kalinningrad Arena.

Agu-Ejidike, in an interview with newsmen in Lagos, said that though, pundits have expressed divergent views, he believed that the Super Eagles could spring surprises.

“It is possible for them to spring surprises as it happened in 1996, when the U-23 Eagles won the Olympic Gold as well as the Flying Eagles in 1989 in Saudi Arabia.

“The team should remain focused and determined to prove their mettles in the event.

“It is true that Super Eagles lost their international friendlies in their preparations for the World Cup, that may not be a true reflection of the cohesiveness of the team”.

According to him, that should only be a template for Coach Gernot Rohr to strategise.

Agu-Ejidike also expressed optimism that pitching the Super Eagles in Group D with the much dreaded Argentina, Croatia and Iceland could not stop Nigeria to excel in the group.

“I have the inclination that Super Eagles will not only survive the group but go far in the tournament,” he said.

He, however, called for prayers and support for the national team, urging fans to desist from remarks that could dampen the spirit of the players.

Agu-Ejidike said he believed that Rohr had breathed life into team and transformed it ever since he assumed the position of handler of the Super Eagles.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles have never moved past the round of 16 at the World Cup. (NAN).