2018: We won’t allow mediocre to rule Ekiti again, says LP Candidate

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti – The Ex-Deputy Governor of Ekiti State and Labour Party Governorship

candidate for the July 14 election, Dr Sikiru Lawal, has declared that mediocre, inexperienced persons and political jobbers would not be allowed rule the state again.

He said the state is presently witnessing stagnation, because the people at the helm lack what it takes to govern a state like Ekiti.

Lawal vowed that the coming election will mark the end of those he described as ‘opportunists’ in the politics of the state.

Lawal said his manifesto, which centred basically on Agriculture, Women Empowerment, Economic Empowerment and Human Capital Development(AWEH), shall be deployed to redirect the state’s economy, for better prospect and standards of living for the populace.

Lawal, who flagged off his campaign on Wednesday , said the experience of

now has shown vividly that the electorate must have a rethink and vote the right person during the gubernatorial race.

The LP Candidate was ushered into the state via Akure-Ikere route with large crowd of party supporters, who described him as the most qualified to lead Ekiti in the coming election.

Addressing journalists at his campaign office in Ado Ekiti, Lawal promised to bring his experience as a retired Director from the Ekiti State Ministry of Education and Technology to bear to make Ekiti a

pride of place.

He promised that the five and eight month salary arrears of civil servants and pensioners respectively shall be paid within six months he assumed office in the state.

“I later served as a Deputy Governor to Engr Segun Oni. I was once a local government Administrator under the Military regime. All these will be added advantage in delivering Ekiti from poverty and unwarranted sufferings.

“The level of unemployment is becoming embarrassing. Recently, the leadership of commercial motorcyclists revealed that over 5,000 Okada riders in Ekiti are graduates, that was not a cheery news.

“Ekiti became respected state in Nigeria because of our erudition and academic prowess, I will strive hard to make Ekiti great in education by providing impetus for youths by way of employment provisions.

“I will place high premium on the welfare of the old people, the indigent, civil servants and other people in all the strata of our society. There will be a safety dragnet to take care of them”.

On the need for electorate not to misplace their votes, Lawal advised that; “our people must open their eyes. They must see beyond now and vote for who has the experience and temperament to be able to lead Ekiti well”.

Lawal promised to make education free to secondary level, while the tuition payable in the state owned tertiary institutions shall be made affordable for all.

“Education is a right and not a privilege. We shall work hard to set up robust scholarship scheme to help those in the Law School and those running PhD and Masters programmes, for us to reclaim our glory and live up to the acronym Fountain of Knowledge”, he said.