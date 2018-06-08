2018 Hajj: NAHCON approves N1.46m as fare for Kwara pilgrims

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has approved N1,462,390.95 as 2018 Hajj fare for intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia from Kwara.

Alhaji Mohammed Tunde-Jimoh, the Executive Secretary of the Kwara State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board disclosed this in a statement issued in llorin on Thursday.Tunde-Jimoh said the fare for each state was jointly determined by NAHCON and officials of the 36 State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards.He explained that the approved 2018 Hajj fare for Kwara pilgrims include airfare, accommodation, transportation and other logistics for pilgrims in Mecca and Medina.

According to him, the intending pilgrims travelling with the board will receive a flat rate of 800 US dollars each as Basic Travelling Allowance.He noted that the 2018 Kwara Hajj fare was reduced by the sum of N40, 000 when compared with that of 2017.The executive secretary also announced that intending pilgrims, who had performed the Hajj in the last three years, would pay a mandatory additional charge of 2,000 Saudi Riyals adding that the development was in line with the directive of the Saudi authorities.

Furthermore, Tunde-Jimoh stated that the board would not process the travelling documents of any pilgrim who refuses to pay the required charges and enjoined intending pilgrims from the state who had made a deposit of N1.3 million to the board, to complete their payment immediately.The executive secretary also gave June 31 as deadline for completion of payment.