2018 Extel Surver: EFG Hermes emerges best Brokerage Firm

‎By Yinka Ajayi

EFG Hermes, a leading financial services corporation serving institutional and individual investors in frontier has emerged as the best market brokerage in the Extel Survey 2018.

The rank which were selected from 506 sell-side firms, and over 10,500 investment professionals saw EFG Hermes emerging as the industry top contender.

Responding to the ranking, Ali Khalpey, the London-based Chief Executive Officer said: ‎”The nod from the high profile industry survey came two years after our drive to expand beyond the Middle East and North Africa into frontier emerging markets.‎”

“It’s proof that our calculated investments into frontier expansion has paid off and underscores our unmatched strength in new geographies that we have entered within the past two years.” Khalpey said

In the same, Mohammed Ebeid EFG Hermes co-CEO of the Investment Bank, added:“We continue to seek the right opportunities to expand into high-growth frontier emerging markets, while focusing on consolidating our presence to create the right opportunities to serve clients with a superior product offering across all markets.”

‎Khalpey further disclosed plans by the company to expand coverage to over 100 frontier stocks in the finance, telecommunications, energy among others in new markets in Georgia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Sri Lanka.