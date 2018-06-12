2018 Edelman Trust Barometer will help organisations reposition

By Moses Nosike

Considering the high rate of distrust in most organisation including government, Chain Reactions Nigeria, Edelman’s Exclusive Nigerian Affiliate and the preferred West African partner with the them, “The Battle for Truth”, had carried out an overall global assessment of four mainstream institutions which showed a decline in trust about business and non-governmental organisations in 14 of the 28 countries sampled, and advised key decision makers in the respective organisations to be deliberate in building their trust asset via increased investment.

In Nigeria, the survey on “trust” in the mainstream institution of government, business, media and non-governmental organisations revealed that 72% of Nigerians said trust is number one factor when buying any product.

At the presentation of the global data from the report, Managing Director, Edelman, Jordan Rittenberry from South Africa, said that overtime, trends have showed there is low trust in business and non-governmental organisations, so it is important that people in these institutions pay more attention to how the citizens trust them.

In addition, the reported stated that 87% of the companies that only think about themselves and profit making are bound to fail, while 57% agreed that businesses should drive economic prosperity rather than focusingon profits only.

With the survey on media, Rittenberry said that “media is now least trusted institution” as a result of the menace of fake news which he noted has moved from being just a phenomenon to a key factor in shaping perception.

Managing Director/Chief Strategist, Chain Reactions Nigeria, Israel Jaiye Opayemi, said that the inclusion of Nigeria in the annual survey for the first time in the 18-year-old history of Edelman Trust Barometer was in fulfilment of the company’s promise last year to ensure Nigeria was in focus among the comity of nations of reckon annually sampled by Edelman.

“Trust sits at the heart of social capital. For those who were here last year, we made a promise that Nigeria would be included in the 2018 deck of the Edelman Trust Barometer. I am happy to announce that we are here today to fulfill that promise”.

Speaking on the survey which showed that government was the least trusted of the four institutions of the Nigerian society, Opayemi advised against a quick condemnation of government by stakeholders. He cautioned that, rather than condemnation, government requires help from communications professionals to help redesign the architecture of government communications in Nigeria.

Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs.) Idiat Adebule, expressed confidence that the insights of the report would go a long way in better understanding how trust can be leveraged as an asset to improve relations between the government and the governed as well as service delivery from the government to the people.

The Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mrs. Ronke Shoyobo, the deputy governor said, “No doubt, this year’s report and the debate of its implications by eminent representatives of the Nigerian government, the business community, the media and non-governmental organisations here today will strengthen the fabric of healthy relations and communications in our nation, particularly government intervention policies and programmes.”

President, Public Relations Consultants’ Association of Nigeria (PRCAN), Mr. John Ehiguese, and President, Africa Public Relations Association (APRA), Mr. Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, respectively in their goodwill messages affirmed that trust is everything in today’s world and organisations must do everything possible to build trust and credibility and maintain same in order to remain attractive to their stakeholders.