2018 CAA COMPETITION: Stephen Keshi Stadium to be ready in July – Gov. Okowa

***Urges Nigeria To Pray For The Success Of The Super Eagles In Russia

As Delta State prepares to host the 2018 Confederation of Africa Athletics [CAA] Senior African Athletic Competition in Asaba in August, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has assured that the Sephen Keshi Stadium, venue of the championship would be ready in July.

The governor who spoke during an inspection of the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Wednesday in Asaba expressed satisfaction with the pace and level of work at the stadium stating ” there is an appreciable increase in the pace of work at the site, a lot of coordinated work is poing on as you can see, I will visit again next week, and I hope we will be talking of the finishing by then, i believe the stadium will be ready first week of July”

Senator Okowa charged nigerians to pray for the success of the National Team, Super Eagles as they participate in the forth coming 2018 .Federation International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup in Russia which kicks off on Thursday, June 14th, 2018.

Senator Okowa explained that the utilization of the stadium will announce itself to the outside world and attract alot of international sporting activities adding that the state was grooming young athletes in local sporting activities and they will utilise the equipment in the stadium.

” We are recruiting the young ones in the different sporting activities in the state and we want to groom them from this tender age, this is the stadium we will be using when it is completed, it is of international standard and will also attract international competitions. He said stressing that ” a team has been put in place to help manage traffic during the Senior African Atlectic Competition in August as a lot of side roads leading to the stadium has been tarred and will be used as outlets for vehicles.”

The governor also inspected construction work at the new general hospital in Asaba expressing dissatisfaction at the pace of work and charged the contractor to increease the pace of work to meet up to the time schedule.