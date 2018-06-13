Breaking News
Translate

2018 CAA COMPETITION: Stephen Keshi Stadium to be ready in July – Gov. Okowa

On 4:49 pmIn News by Urowayino WaramiComments

***Urges Nigeria  To Pray For The Success Of The Super Eagles In Russia

As Delta State prepares to host the 2018 Confederation of Africa Athletics [CAA] Senior African Athletic Competition in Asaba in August, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has assured that the Sephen Keshi Stadium, venue of the championship would be ready in July.

The governor who spoke during an inspection of the Stephen Keshi Stadium on Wednesday in Asaba expressed satisfaction with the pace and level of work at the stadium stating ” there is an appreciable increase in the pace of work at the site, a lot of coordinated work is poing on  as you can see, I will visit  again next week, and I hope we will be talking of the finishing by then, i believe the stadium will be ready first week of July”

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (middle); his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro (left), and Chief Solomo Ogba (right), during the Governor’s inspection of Steven Keshi’s Stadium in Asaba. PIX: BRIPIN ENARUSAIPix 5 Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (2nd left); his Deputy, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro (left); Chief Solomo Ogba (2nd right), and Chairman, the State Sports Commission, Mr Anthony Okowa, during the Governor’s inspection of Steven Keshi’s Stadium in Asaba

Senator Okowa charged nigerians to pray for the success of the National Team, Super Eagles as they participate  in the forth coming 2018 .Federation International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup in Russia which kicks off on Thursday, June 14th, 2018.

Senator Okowa explained that the utilization of the stadium will announce itself to the outside world and attract alot of international sporting activities adding that the state was  grooming young athletes in local sporting activities  and they will utilise the equipment in the stadium.

” We are recruiting the young ones in the different sporting activities in the state and we want to groom them from this tender age, this is the stadium we will be using when it is completed, it is of international standard and will also attract international competitions. He said stressing that ” a team has been put in place to help manage traffic during the Senior African Atlectic Competition in August as a lot of side roads leading to the stadium has been tarred and will be used as outlets for vehicles.”

The governor also inspected construction work at the new general hospital in Asaba expressing dissatisfaction at the pace of work and charged the contractor to increease the pace of work to meet up to the time schedule.

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.