2018 budget to be signed next week – FG

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Federal Government on Wednesday said that the 2018 Appropriation Biill of N9.1 trillion will be assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari next week.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina stated this while briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by President Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Adesina said the particular date will be made public before the signing date.

The Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami said that FEC approved N500 million as legal fee for lawyers involved in the recovery of N330 billion fine to MTN

Malami also said that the Federal Government and the United States government were having talks on the repatriation of $500 million which was part of the stolen assets, adding that the US government has insisted that the Nigerian government should come up with the projects the money will be invested into.

The AGF also disclosed that the Public Holidays Act will soon be amended to accommodate the declaration of June 12 as public holiday.

